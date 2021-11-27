Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and child cruelty.
Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic
Marion County deputies searching for woman who stole money from deceased person’s bank account
Marion County deputies searching for woman who stole money from deceased person’s bank account
A Boca Raton man is behind bars in Marion County accused of killing two people in a car crash...
Boca Raton man charged with two-counts of manslaughter after he drove drunk
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested
marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Chr
Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving
Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving