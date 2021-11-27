Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is showing its support for one local store on Small Business Saturday, after it was broken into on Thanksgiving.

The owners of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, Lee and Casey Mason, believe two people broke into their store, busting the door open and stealing inventory.

“At about 3 or 3:15 in the morning, in that time frame, we had a call from our security system saying that something was going on with our front door,” said owner Casey Mason. “We came and we checked and our front door was completely busted open, glass was shattered,” she said.

Mason said she believes it was two men who broke in using a stolen utility truck to bust open the door.

She said six items were stolen out of the building.

“All the authorities have all the information in regards as to what and what it looks like, so hopefully that’ll be passed down to all the local gun shops and probably hopefully outside of the local area,” she said.

Mason said she thinks the suspects may be from a different county.

Since the incident, one Newberry resident took to Facebook encouraging people to shop at ArchAngel for Small Business Saturday.

“It’s very, very welcoming and supportive to see all these people come out and show that they are supporting their small businesses and doing the things that they can to show their support and their help,” said Mason.

One resident who came by, said he hopes ArchAngel and other small businesses receive this type of support year-round.

“It’s very important to support a small business on this day and pretty much all the time,” said Daniel Eby, Newberry resident.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this situation.

The Mason’s said the support they’ve received, shows how close of a community Newberry is.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.