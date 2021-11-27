Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were killed and another is seriously injured following a wreck Friday morning in Marion County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened around 9:00 in the morning on County Road 314.
An SUV was headed west near Northeast 170th Avenue.
The vehicle tried passing in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a car.
Both drivers were killed, and the SUV passenger was taken to the hospital.
