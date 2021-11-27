Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were killed and another is seriously injured following a wreck Friday morning in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened around 9:00 in the morning on County Road 314.

An SUV was headed west near Northeast 170th Avenue.

The vehicle tried passing in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a car.

Both drivers were killed, and the SUV passenger was taken to the hospital.

