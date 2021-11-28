Advertisement

The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for a free service he says could make a difference in a life or death situation.

The Smart 911 service is available in Alachua County.

You can set up an account with any information you want first responders to have in case of an emergency.

For example, fire crews would know how many people live in a home and where the bedrooms are while medics would know about any pre-existing health conditions.

If you want to sign up, A link to the website is here.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested
marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic
Citizens Field, Friday
High school football: Buchholz, Chiefland, Hawthorne claim region titles

Latest News

11-27-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Fifteen artists had their work displayed for people to buy.
Some stores in downtown Micanopy stayed open later for small business Saturday
Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later