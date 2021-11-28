A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The staff at the Appleton Museum in Ocala are showing their holiday spirit with “A Dickens Christmas” exhibit. This annual display comes from the collection of an Ocala cardiologist Dr. Paul Urban and his family.

You can see decorated trees and miniature villages telling the story of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”

You can enjoy free admission, food trucks, and other holiday exhibits on December 11 starting at 10am.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.