Advertisement

A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The staff at the Appleton Museum in Ocala are showing their holiday spirit with “A Dickens Christmas” exhibit. This annual display comes from the collection of an Ocala cardiologist Dr. Paul Urban and his family.

You can see decorated trees and miniature villages telling the story of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”

You can enjoy free admission, food trucks, and other holiday exhibits on December 11 starting at 10am.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested
marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular
Smart 911
The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911

Latest News

A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton
A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton
Riders in both the international level and amateurs competed in traditional and western dressage.
WEC celebrates the holidays with the 53rd annual Arabian and Half-Arabian horse show holiday festival
11/28/21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Riders in both the international level and amateurs competed in traditional and western dressage.
WEC celebrates the holidays with the 53rd annual Arabian and Half-Arabian horse show holiday festival