Florida ends season with loss to Kentucky

Gators loss back-to-back matches to Wildcats
Florida volleyball players look on as their teammates battle Kentucky.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The chance of winning at least a share of the Southeastern Conference Championship greatly diminished for Florida when they fell in straight sets to Kentucky on Friday, but after suffering the identical result on Saturday, the Gators closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses for the first time since falling to Baylor in September.

Florida (20-8) didn’t have an answer for Kentucky’s (24-4) potent attack during Saturday’s match.

The Gators dropped the first 25-18, then lost the second 25-20, and finally fell in the third set 25-23.

While Florida did manage to close the deficit in each set, it wasn’t enough to win.

They now turn their attention to Sunday, when they’ll find out what seed they will be and where they will play during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

