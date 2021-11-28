Florida ends season with loss to Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The chance of winning at least a share of the Southeastern Conference Championship greatly diminished for Florida when they fell in straight sets to Kentucky on Friday, but after suffering the identical result on Saturday, the Gators closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses for the first time since falling to Baylor in September.

Florida (20-8) didn’t have an answer for Kentucky’s (24-4) potent attack during Saturday’s match.

The Gators dropped the first 25-18, then lost the second 25-20, and finally fell in the third set 25-23.

While Florida did manage to close the deficit in each set, it wasn’t enough to win.

They now turn their attention to Sunday, when they’ll find out what seed they will be and where they will play during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

