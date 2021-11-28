A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police found several drugs and firearms on his person.

According to Gainesville Police, 30-year old Jarvis Bailey was arrested Friday night in front of a convenience store on 4th Avenue in Gainesville after an officer saw and smelled marijuana in his car.

When Bailey’s car was searched, officers found more than 100 grams of marijuana, ten grams of cocaine, several oxycodone pills, and three guns.

Bailey is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm.

