Advertisement

Gators trounce Trojans; Push winning streak to six

All five Florida starters scored in double figures
Tyree Appleby walks out to the court before the Florida Gators Men's Basketball game against...
Tyree Appleby walks out to the court before the Florida Gators Men's Basketball game against the Troy Trojans.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beating Ohio State this past Wednesday, winning the Fort Myer’s Tip Off Championship, the Gators returned home to face the Troy Trojans for the second time in history.

The Gators started with a heavy 11 point lead against Troy with Florida’s Myreon Jones scorig six of the first 11 points with two three pointers. Jones only made four shots all game, but they were from the outside, allowing him to score a team-high 12 points.

The rest of Florida’s starters also, scored in double digits. Colin Castleton, normally a major producer for the team, had a quiet afternoon. He only scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Anthony Duruji, Phlandrous Fleming Jr., and Tyree Appleby also chipped in with 34 points. Appleby also scored a team-high 12 points.

Brandon McKissic also found the double digit column in the stat sheet. He put up 10 points of his own off the bench.

As the Gators beat the Troy Trojans 84-45 to notch their sixth consecutive win of the season.

Florida will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 1, at 8 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested
marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic

Latest News

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida expected to hire Billy Napier as next Head Coach
Florida volleyball players look on as their teammates battle Kentucky.
Florida ends season with loss to Kentucky
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (2) breaks a tackle by Florida State defensive back Jammie...
Gators beat Seminoles to close out season; Florida becomes bowl eligible
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) tries to get past Samford linebacker Nathan East, left,...
Gator Insider: It’s FSU Week