Gators trounce Trojans; Push winning streak to six

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beating Ohio State this past Wednesday, winning the Fort Myer’s Tip Off Championship, the Gators returned home to face the Troy Trojans for the second time in history.

The Gators started with a heavy 11 point lead against Troy with Florida’s Myreon Jones scorig six of the first 11 points with two three pointers. Jones only made four shots all game, but they were from the outside, allowing him to score a team-high 12 points.

The rest of Florida’s starters also, scored in double digits. Colin Castleton, normally a major producer for the team, had a quiet afternoon. He only scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Anthony Duruji, Phlandrous Fleming Jr., and Tyree Appleby also chipped in with 34 points. Appleby also scored a team-high 12 points.

Brandon McKissic also found the double digit column in the stat sheet. He put up 10 points of his own off the bench.

As the Gators beat the Troy Trojans 84-45 to notch their sixth consecutive win of the season.

Florida will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 1, at 8 p.m. EST.

