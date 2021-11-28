Some stores in downtown Micanopy stayed open later for small business Saturday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Fifteen artists from across the southeast showed off their prized artwork at the Mott-May Gallery for the Winter Art Show. As live music was played in historic downtown Micanopy.

A few shops stayed open later for small business Saturday, so the public could see what they had to offer.

Eric Reller the owner of the gallery said he looks for unique styles of artwork.

“It helps everybody out if I can get more things that are different, a big variety and that’s what I look for. A variety in prices, variety in styles, and there’s more interest for the customers to come in and look and purchase some of their art.”

Reller said business was slow during the summer months but now with Christmas approaching more people have started buying.

“After Thanksgiving, it seems like things are picking up and people are looking for kind of Christmas gift items. we have some artists now who have some smaller items and they’re picking up those.”

Reller hopes with the stores staying open a little later it will bring more customers to the downtown area.

