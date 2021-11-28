Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A 13-year-old boy could face manslaughter charges after police say he shot and killed his 5-year-old relative on Thanksgiving while making a social media video.

Police say just after 10 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old relative during a family gathering in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. First responders tried to save the younger boy, but he died at the home.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at some point about 4 or 5 youth had located a rifle at the home, started using that rifle out in the garage to do some sort of social media-type video,” Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Police say adults were home at the time of the shooting. Who was supervising the children and how they accessed the rifle are now focal points in the investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation, which is ongoing right now,” Bruley said.

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody and could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Lock them [firearms] up and lock the ammo up separate. We, as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure that they [children] don’t have access to them,” Bruley said.

A neighbor with small kids says she feels for the victim’s family but also the 13-year-old, whose life is now forever changed.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, you know. I’m sure he’s freaking out. He’s only a kid. So now, he’s losing his life, and the 5-year-old lost his life,” she said.

