WEC celebrates the holidays with the 53rd annual Arabian and Half-Arabian holiday horse show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center held its 53rd annual Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show Holiday Festival. Where riders in both the international level and amateurs competed in traditional and western dressage.

Greta Wrigley has been training people for over 50 years and has won Arabian horse trainer of year three times among many other accolades.

“I’ve won many national championships over the years at all the levels and I just feel like I’ve always loved teaching. I can go out and help other people, you see people out there who are trying to figure out what to do and for me, I just want to go help them,” said Wrigley.

Wrigley is training Heather Stalker who is both a judge and amateur rider. Stalker said her love for horses started at a young age but her parents didn’t want her to ride.

“I used money that my grandmother had given me for my birthday and started taking riding lessons without their permission. And they found out and they grounded me for 30 days and then they decided that this was something that they needed to do for me. They started allowing me to take riding lessons.”

Wrigley said helping people has always been her passion.

“You know this a really great sport and come on in and I’ll show you the ropes and help you so know more what you’re doing and develop it.”

She plans on training riders for years to come.

