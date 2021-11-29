An Ocala business is offering the homeless community a meal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Ocala has plans to feed homeless people next Friday.

McCall Services is welcoming the homeless community next Friday, December 10th from 2 to 4 pm.

The event will be at Interfaith Emergency Services on 2nd Street.

Organizers say they hope to feed at least 150 people.

