Advertisement

An Ocala business is offering the homeless community a meal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Ocala has plans to feed homeless people next Friday.

McCall Services is welcoming the homeless community next Friday, December 10th from 2 to 4 pm.

The event will be at Interfaith Emergency Services on 2nd Street.

Organizers say they hope to feed at least 150 people.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
Gainesville arrest
A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested
Smart 911
The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach
Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Latest News

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Deputy Jim Gill
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Deputy Jim Gill
MCPS names their administrators of the year
MCPS names their administrators of the year
MCPS names their administrators of the year
MCPS names their administrators of the year
In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’S Steve Russell gives them the credit he says they’re due...
Russell Report: Breaking down UF’s great start to the 2021 basketball season