ASO: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with shooting and robbing a teen who was buying a gun from him

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he robbed and shot a 17-year-old who was trying to buy a gun from him.

Raua Oliveira David de Souza, 18, was arrested Sunday on robbery and aggravated battery charges.

Deputies say the victim, Antony Brown, met with Oliveira David de Souza at Hidden Oaks mobile home park to buy a handgun for $250.

They say Oliveira David de Souza took the money.

He refused to hand the gun over, then shot Brown in the leg when he tried to take the cash back and run.

Brown was taken to North Florida Regional Medical Center.

