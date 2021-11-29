Bradford County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Deputy Jim Gill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s personnel are mourning the death of a long-time deputy.

Jim Gill died in his sleep early this morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gill had been sick for an extended time.

He served as an unpaid volunteer for more than 25 years.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

