Bring the Harvest Home donation drive ends Friday

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting its ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food and toiletry drive for another year.

The annual holiday tradition ends on Friday.

Canned goods and pastas are some of the items that are being collected during this holiday food drive but some of the other items that they’re in need of this year are different baby items and toiletries.

The event started 10 years ago to help the community during the great recession.

The culmination of the drive is the big drop-off event on the downtown square on Friday, which Commissioner Kathy Bryant spearheaded back in 2011.

This year’s event may be the most important they’ve held.

“This year is critical. If you look at what’s happening with inflation, wages aren’t keeping up with that. Last Friday I was at His Compassion and they had three to 400 cars waiting in line,” Bryant said.

Last year roughly 14,000 pounds of food was donated, this year Bryant said she’d like 20,000 pounds.

Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and the Salvation Army are the non-profits benefiting from this event.

Before Friday, items are be dropped off at 72 different locations across the county.

