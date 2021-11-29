Gainesville Health and Fitness: Fa-la-la-la Festive Gifts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Need some gift fit-spiration this holiday season? Gainesville Health and Fitness is your one-stop shop for exercise and literally shopping.

What you can get at Gainesville Health and Fitness locations:

1. Massage Guns - Great for recovery and for any exercise extraordinaire. Choose from three options.

Thermagun Mini - $199; great for the person on the go, three speed settings, soft case, 150 minute battery life

Thermagun Prime- $299; 120 minute battery life, four attachments, Bluetooth connectivity

Thermagun Pro- $599; customizable, adjustable arm, six attachments, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging enabled

All prices above are full retail, before holiday sale. Be sure to visit or call GHF for deal information to save money.

2. Lululemon - For the fashionistas! GHF is a licensed retailer for Lululemon products.

Matching “Ebb to Train” seamless sports bra and leggings - $68 for bra, $118 for leggings; soft, stretchy, and contour your body! Try them on at any of the GHF Centers before you commit to purchase.

Lululemon Rain-Repellant Running Jacket -$148; water resistant, and great for anyone who loves to work out outside or run. No need to worry about the pull strings hitting you in the face, or a floppy hood getting in the way! You can secure them both fashionably and easily. Also has reflective details on the back.

3. Body Wipe - Great for anyone on the go! Wipe off and refresh after a hard work out. They are biodegradable, alcohol free, and make for awesome stocking stuffers.

Full pack - $10; tons of scents to choose from

4. Gainesville Health and Fitness membership

5. Gift cards - You can get gift cards for the gym and merchandise, or for a refreshing smoothie from J Bar!

Visit GHF’s website at ghfc.com, or call the Main Center at 352-377-4955 for more information.

This segment is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy side dish

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.