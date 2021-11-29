Gainesville Opportunity Center receives international accreditation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Opportunity Center received an international accreditation from Clubhouse International. The non-profit organization helps adults living with mental illnesses, find jobs.

On any given day, walking into the Gainesville Opportunity Center, you’ll see members actually running the facility.

It’s part of the method the center uses to get members prepared for the work force, called the clubhouse model.

Members help run the facility, doing different tasks, like helping out in the kitchen, to give them life skills that prepare them for jobs.

“One of the missing pieces of the mental illness equation is that the therapist says here’s a pill, we talked through it, but then the person goes back to their own environment that may not be very supportive, an they end up in the same habits,” said Brett Buell, GOC’s Development Director.

Buell said using the clubhouse model makes the return to work easier for so many members.

He said they’ve been using this model, but the accreditation makes it official.

“The members feel needed, and all of this is very empowering and helps them build confidence,” said Buell.

The center hosts a variety of events, including a crisis intervention training.

It’s meant to improve the relationship between law enforcement and people with mental illnesses in a non-stressful situation.

Member Valerie Sanders said she’s been coming to the GOC for about three years, after dealing with chronic depression.

“The Gainesville Opportunity Center has really helped me with making friends and being more confident, and they really focus on what you can do and not what you can’t do,” said Sanders.

Staffers at the facility help members with the job search process, giving them the resources they need to succeed.

Buell said the accreditation could open up doors for more grant opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.