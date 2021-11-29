Advertisement

Lanza Gallery celebrates “Artist Sunday” with a special reception

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Most people have heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but one art gallery in High Springs is celebrating Artist Sunday.

People could come by Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies today to meet local artists while doing some holiday shopping.

The owner of the gallery said they started this tradition two years ago.

“Their work is beautiful. We have a very eclectic group of artists from potters and jewelers to water colorists and oil painters, so it’s a very diverse group of artists that are in here,” said Tina Corbett, artist and owner of the gallery.

The event is meant to honor original, creative artwork.

Corbett said the community turn out means so much, especially after going through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested
marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
Smart 911
The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular

Latest News

Lanza Gallery celebrates “Artist Sunday” with a special reception
Lanza Gallery celebrates “Artist Sunday” with a special reception
Gainesville arrest
A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested
Gainesville arrest
Gainesville arrest
A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton
A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton