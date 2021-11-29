Lanza Gallery celebrates “Artist Sunday” with a special reception

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Most people have heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but one art gallery in High Springs is celebrating Artist Sunday.

People could come by Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies today to meet local artists while doing some holiday shopping.

The owner of the gallery said they started this tradition two years ago.

“Their work is beautiful. We have a very eclectic group of artists from potters and jewelers to water colorists and oil painters, so it’s a very diverse group of artists that are in here,” said Tina Corbett, artist and owner of the gallery.

The event is meant to honor original, creative artwork.

Corbett said the community turn out means so much, especially after going through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.