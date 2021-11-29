“Light Up Tioga” kicks off the Christmas season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people came out to Light Up Tioga to ring in the holiday season.

With Christmas 27 days away, the celebrations are just getting started.

Food trucks, balloon art, and of course Christmas lights, made Light Up Tioga one to remember for so many people, including Rusty Coats who came to the event for the first time.

He said he just moved to the Town of Tioga in July and loves the atmosphere in the community.

“It’s so refreshing, I mean Halloween was amazing when everyone went all out for that. Someone actually had a ghostbuster car in their yard. This is just over the top,” said Coats.

He said events like this remind him of how close knit the community is.

“It’s so nice to have something like this, and I didn’t think something like this still existed actually,” said Coats.

The event featured several local vendors, including Bone-A-Fide All Natural Dog Treats.

“To be able to come out and have people support me and get my name out there, and just for them to spend their hard earned money to purchase the treats that I’ve made with my two hands, it means a lot to me,” said Heather Justice, who started Bone-A-Fide.

People crowded around the Christmas tree to see Santa and Mrs. Clause light it up.

And of course, plenty of kids ended their night on Santa’s lap hoping to make their Christmas list dreams a reality.

