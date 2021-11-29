MCPS names their administrators of the year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is naming their administrators of the year.

Oakcrest Elementary principal, Christine Sandy, and assistant principal, Sarah Dobbs, are being named the top administrators in the county.

This is Sandy’s second stint as Oakcrest principal as she returned to lead the school after having served from 2002-2005.

Dobbs has been the assistant principal since 2019.

Both are now eligible to win the state awards for principal and assistant principals of the year.

