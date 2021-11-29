Advertisement

MCPS names their administrators of the year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is naming their administrators of the year.

Oakcrest Elementary principal, Christine Sandy, and assistant principal, Sarah Dobbs, are being named the top administrators in the county.

This is Sandy’s second stint as Oakcrest principal as she returned to lead the school after having served from 2002-2005. 

Dobbs has been the assistant principal since 2019.

Both are now eligible to win the state awards for principal and assistant principals of the year. 

