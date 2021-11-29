Advertisement

Ocala CEP tells us about an organization boosting literacy rates in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Reading and writing are skills that impact both adults and children.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us about how one organization is working to help boost literacy rates in Marion County in this edition of the weekly buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP shares Auntie Anne’s founder’s story

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Lee Mason, owner of ArchAngel Gunsmithing and Outfitters, helps customers on Small Business...
Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
Smart 911
The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach
Gainesville arrest
A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested
Wreck arrest
The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala CEP tells us about an organization boosting literacy rates in Marion County
Ocala CEP tells us about an organization boosting literacy rates in Marion County
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
UF American Indian Science and Engineering Society hosts indigenous cultural dance presentation
UF American Indian Science and Engineering Society hosts indigenous cultural dance presentation