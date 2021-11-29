Advertisement

Ocala Police offer safe place to buy, sell and trade

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you plan to buy a Christmas gift off Ebay or Craigslist this holiday season, you may need a place to safely exchange those items.

The E-Commerce Exchange Zone located in the parking lot at Ocala Police Department headquarters was created in 2015 to provide a safe place for residents and visitors to buy, sell and trade items.

Officials said they do see people using the area, especially on weekends, and they hope more will utilize the free service.

“You don’t know who you’re meeting. It helps prevent you from getting robbed. We’ve had a couple of instances where people have gotten their property stolen under the guise that they’re going there to sell it and the person takes off with it,” Detective Sgt. Melissa Buetti said.

The location is under 24 hour video surveillance.

