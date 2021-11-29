Advertisement

Palm Beach man in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road

The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, he is in critical condition.
The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, he is in critical condition.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palm Beach County man is in critical condition after veering off the road in Marion county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the unnamed 67-year old veered off of the road on US Highway 27 collided with a tree and also hit a fence.

The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, the highway was blocked for a short period of time it has since re-opened.

FHP is still investigating the accident.

