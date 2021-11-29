Palm Beach man in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palm Beach County man is in critical condition after veering off the road in Marion county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the unnamed 67-year old veered off of the road on US Highway 27 collided with a tree and also hit a fence.

The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, the highway was blocked for a short period of time it has since re-opened.

FHP is still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.