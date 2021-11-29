Palm Beach man in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palm Beach County man is in critical condition after veering off the road in Marion county.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the unnamed 67-year old veered off of the road on US Highway 27 collided with a tree and also hit a fence.
The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, the highway was blocked for a short period of time it has since re-opened.
FHP is still investigating the accident.
