Protest set in opposition to University of Florida’s planned gas plant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida plans to move ahead with a gas-fired power plant despite opposition from students and staff.

In an effort to prevent the Central Energy Plant Project a protest is scheduled to take place at Emerson Alumni Hall at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The university states this fracked gas plant would maximize efficiency of air conditioning, heating, humidity control and more to over 131 campus buildings. While they add a 25 percent reduction of campus greenhouse gas will result, many are arguing that this project will only bring negative effects.

From posing a risk to air and water quality to contributing to the fossil fuel industry and global warming, retired climate scientist David Hastings said this project does not support UF’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2025.

“This was a mediocre alternative 20 years ago but it’s a bad alternative now. UF can have a gas fired power plant or be true to it’s climate commitment and it can’t do both,” said Hastings. “I hope it choose to go with the climate commitment rather than an old technology.”

Monday’s protest is one of many efforts students are making to prevent this project from moving forward. Protest organizer Makenzie Griffin said they’ll also be making phone calls to state lawmakers.

“It’s very disheartening to pay all this money to go to UF to learn new skills and prepare for our futures. Then our university, who actively taught us all of those things, take that future away from us by actively contributing to the fossil fuel industry and global warming,” Griffin added.

Protest participants agree a more ideal option would be to install a solar energy plant. A petition has been signed by more than 35,000 people in opposition. TV20 has reached out to UF for a statement but we’re told they’re unable to comment at this time.

