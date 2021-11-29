Shop smart this Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you plan on searching for that perfect Cyber Monday deal, law enforcement officials said be aware of scammers.

Four out of five scams reported to the Better Business Bureau are from online purchases. BBB officials said customers should shop with trustworthy sellers, use a credit card and keep your antivirus software up to date.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody posted this message to social media Monday:

“Last year online shopping increased by a whopping 30 percent and there are experts who expect the trend to continue. If you plan to make purchases online today or any day, be sure to research an online site, use credit cards when possible, be wary of anything too good to be true, and avoid public wifi” she said in a pre-recorded video.

Stay safe and secure when shopping online this #CyberMonday, as scammers may try to take advantage of increase in online sales.💻🎁https://t.co/3ELypGlcJQ pic.twitter.com/UvRrBon4wg — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) November 29, 2021

MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said it’s best to be skeptical when doing your holiday shopping.

“The greatest power you have is too verify, so if you get an email or you see an ad, go to the website on your own, do not click on links and verify that what you’re seeing is correct information,” she said.

A lot of these scammers are not in north central Florida, officials said so it’s best to contact the Federal Trade Commission and file a complaint if you find yourself the victim of a scam.

“They have a website where you can type in the phone number, the website, and they can look into it because unfortunately a lot of these scammers are not in Marion County. They are outside our jurisdiction,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau has tips for every holiday this season.

