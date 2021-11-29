Advertisement

UF American Indian Science and Engineering Society hosts indigenous cultural dance presentation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Indigenous cultural dance is being showcased at UF in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

The Gator chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society is hosting the dance presentation.

It is occurring from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reitz Union ballroom.

The event includes many styles of dance, storytelling, music, and sharing of native artifacts.

