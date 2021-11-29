UF American Indian Science and Engineering Society hosts indigenous cultural dance presentation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Indigenous cultural dance is being showcased at UF in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

The Gator chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society is hosting the dance presentation.

It is occurring from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reitz Union ballroom.

The event includes many styles of dance, storytelling, music, and sharing of native artifacts.

