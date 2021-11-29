The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission welcomes the public to debut a new UF-IFAS extension building on Tuesday, November 30.

The new building in Newberry is a UF-IFAS extension of the Alachua County and AG auditorium.

It’ll house six extension faculty agents, three county staffers, and one program assistant.

The auditorium can hold 300 people.

The ribbon-cutting is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee is hosting a “Day of Courage” in honor of the 66th anniversary of Parks refusing to sit in the back of an Alabama bus.

The committee is hosting the event on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Rosa Parks RTS transfer station across the street from Depot Park in Gainesville.

The event will feature a proclamation by Gainesville mayor, Lauren Poe, designating the day as “Rosa Parks Day” for the city.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber “Business of the Year” awards are on Wednesday, December 1, in the evening.

The event, starting at 5:30 p.m. will be at UF’s Phillip’s Center.

This year, the event is hosted by Jason Hurst, Colliers International, and others.

Chamber officials say a record number of applicants submitted their names for consideration this year.

The City of Alachua hosts its Christmas tree lighting on the evening of Friday, December 3.

The event, which is free for all children, will host Santa Clause for pictures, a free gift, and cookies.

The annual tradition is on the main street and starts at 6 p.m.

