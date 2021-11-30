Alachua Couty commission hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new UF/IFAS extension building

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new UF/IFAS extension building.

The new building, in Newberry, will house six extension faculty agents, three county staffers, and one program assistant.

The auditorium can hold 300 people.

The ribbon-cutting starts at 1 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

