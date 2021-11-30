Alachua Couty commission hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new UF/IFAS extension building
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new UF/IFAS extension building.
The new building, in Newberry, will house six extension faculty agents, three county staffers, and one program assistant.
The auditorium can hold 300 people.
The ribbon-cutting starts at 1 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.
