CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and College of Central Florida to host career fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala city councilman and a state house member are promoting a career fair in north-central Florida.

Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Ire Bethea are working with CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and the College of Central Florida to host the fair on Wednesday, December 8.

It’ll take place at the college’s Hampton Center on Silver Springs Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’d like to register, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.