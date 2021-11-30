Advertisement

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and College of Central Florida to host career fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala city councilman and a state house member are promoting a career fair in north-central Florida.

Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Ire Bethea are working with CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and the College of Central Florida to host the fair on Wednesday, December 8.

It’ll take place at the college’s Hampton Center on Silver Springs Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’d like to register, click HERE.

