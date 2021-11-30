College of Central Florida donates private grant to a struggling elementary school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida in Ocala is using a $13,000 grant from a private company.

The college will put the money toward a science lab at College Park Elementary School. College officials say students at the elementary school are struggling with science, especially in the fourth and fifth grades.

The lab will allow students to learn how to observe fruit-bearing trees, measure rainfall, and grow vegetables.

