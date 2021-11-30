Advertisement

Countryside Christian sweeps Ocala Christian in high school basketball

By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Countryside Christian boys basketball team finished on a 13-2 run to knock off visiting Ocala Christian, 51-46 in an early season clash on Monday. The Minutemen claim their season opener while the Crusaders drop to 0-2.

Bert Everett nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with close to two minutes to play to give Countryside Christian a one-point lead, 47-46.

Earlier on Monday, the Countryside Christian girls team defeated Ocala Christian, 42-37. The Minutemen were led by junior Meleaya Granger with 16 points while senior Gillian Bolton added 12.

