Dixie County Fire Rescue to host Christmas expo

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Dixie County can celebrate the holiday season at the county’s Christmas expo.

Dixie County Fire Rescue will be hosting the event on Friday, December 17th at Dixie County High School.

The event begins at 5 pm and runs until 8 pm.

People can meet Santa, enjoy games, a bounce house, and more.

