‘Don’t pass gas’: Students, residents protest natural gas plant on University of Florida’s campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protesters are opposing a natural gas plant that may be coming to the University of Florida’s campus.

“Don’t pass gas,” protesters chanted.

Their mission was to bring awareness and get the UF board of trustees to postpone building the plant until lawmakers allow more solar energy at UF.

The steam plant would help heat and cool buildings on campus.

“But as far as the repercussions of it, obviously natural gas is not a sustainable resource,” organizer Mackenzie Griffin said. “It produces carbon emissions which contribute to global warming which takes away from our future as students here. We have a long future ahead of us and we want to keep it nice and beautiful.”

Grace Lear said she believes students were in the dark about the plant.

“Just from a student perspective, we would just like more transparency from UF at this point. They kind of hid this from us for a very long time and planned it during the pandemic which as students we all weren’t here so they were kind of suppressing our voices and there’s been all kinds of issues going around.”

The board of trustees is set to discuss whether they’ll move forward with the plant this Thursday and Friday.

