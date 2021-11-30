Advertisement

Education Foundation of Alachua County hosts ‘Principals and Directors Reception’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a principals and directors reception.

The reception is from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Celebration Pointe.

Organizers say the foundation is making a surprise announcement .

