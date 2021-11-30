Florida House offering two congressional redistricting proposals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The Florida House is weighing in with two proposals to redistrict the state for congressional seats.

Neal Dunn represents the western part of North Central Florida, while Kat Cammack represents the eastern part.

Al Lawson represents the extreme north, while Daniel Webster represents the extreme south.

The first proposal would largely keep these lines while changing some district numbers.

But the second would extend Cammack’s district to the coast while cutting off the bottom half to create a new district from Gainesville to Volusia county.

The House and Senate have to agree on their proposals before they become law.

