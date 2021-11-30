Advertisement

Florida House offering two congressional redistricting proposals

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WCJB) - The Florida House is weighing in with two proposals to redistrict the state for congressional seats.

Neal Dunn represents the western part of North Central Florida, while Kat Cammack represents the eastern part.

Al Lawson represents the extreme north, while Daniel Webster represents the extreme south.

The first proposal would largely keep these lines while changing some district numbers.

But the second would extend Cammack’s district to the coast while cutting off the bottom half to create a new district from Gainesville to Volusia county.

The House and Senate have to agree on their proposals before they become law.

