Gainesville voters have one month to register for the upcoming City Commission Election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eligible voters in Gainesville have less than a month to register if they want to vote in the upcoming city commission run-off.

The cutoff date to register for the 2022 special election is Monday, December 27th.

Early voting starts Friday, January 21st and election day is Tuesday the 25th.

The candidates are Cynthia Chestnut and Matt Howland, the run-off is happening because none of the candidates from this month’s special election got a majority of the vote.

