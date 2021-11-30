Hanukkah celebration held at Plaza of the Americas

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Hanukkah being underway, the Jewish community celebrated at the University of Florida.

A celebration was held at the Plaza of the Americas Monday, November 29.

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs gave the holiday greeting.

The event ended with the lighting of the menorah.

Rabbi Berl Goldman says the message of Hanukkah is for all people.

“This holiday couldn’t come sooner. The lesson and message of the menorah is to share, give joy and hope, light over darkness, good over evil and that resonates with young and old alike and it’s a universal message, not only for jews but for the entire world.”

Another menorah lighting will be held Wednesday, December 1 at Bo Diddley Plaza.

TRENDING STORY: ASO: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with shooting and robbing a teen who was buying a gun from him

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.