Advertisement

HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new hospital will soon be coming to Gainesville.

HCA Florida Healthcare announced that they will be constructing a new hospital on Archer Road.

Construction of the more than 200,000 square foot facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed in 2023. Ninety beds will initially be available.

HCA also plans to build hospitals near The Villages and in Fort Myers.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville voters have one month to register for the upcoming City Commission Election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Raua Oliveira David de Souza
ASO: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with shooting and robbing a teen who was buying a gun from him
Gainesville arrest
A Gainesville man is being charged with possession and trafficking along with concealing a firearm after being arrested
The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, he is in critical condition.
Palm Beach man in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Holiday safety tips: Precautions to consider when decorating your home
Holiday safety tips: Precautions to consider when decorating your home
“When in doubt, throw it out,”: Time is up to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers
“When in doubt, throw it out,”: Time is up to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers - clipped version
“When in doubt, throw it out,”: Time is up to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers
“When in doubt, throw it out,”: Time is up to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers
The event begins at 5 pm and runs until 8 pm.
Dixie County Fire Rescue to host Christmas expo