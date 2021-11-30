HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new hospital will soon be coming to Gainesville.

HCA Florida Healthcare announced that they will be constructing a new hospital on Archer Road.

Construction of the more than 200,000 square foot facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed in 2023. Ninety beds will initially be available.

HCA also plans to build hospitals near The Villages and in Fort Myers.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville voters have one month to register for the upcoming City Commission Election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.