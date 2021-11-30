Advertisement

Introduction to Crime Scene Investigation: Hands-on course offers criminal investigation training

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Collecting evidence is one of many things you can do as part of a crime scene investigation course.

From processing mock crime scenes to finger print dusting, CSI academy of Florida offers a 40-hour hands-on course.

Academy Director Trish Utter said law enforcement groups travel from across the world to take part in this training instructed by professionals in the field.

“A lot for them are very nervous about going into the court room and presenting their evidence but a lot of them come away with a smile and a better understanding of how that procedure works,” said Utter.

The course begins next Monday. It’s open to anyone interested in learning more about crime scene investigation. Classes are also available for high school students as part of a three day course.

