MCSO: Deputies are searching for information related to a shooting near Club Rush

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are also looking for information about a shooting near Club Rush.

They say a call came in about a disturbance in the parking lot of the club around 2 a.m. Friday, November 26.

Deputies arrived at the scene and heard gunfire while attempting to move a crowd from the area.

They found one person with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say it is likely somebody in the crowd could have seen what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Miller at (352) 369-6806.

