MCSO: Deputies arrest a man responsible for a fatal shooting in October

MCSO arrest
MCSO arrest(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man in October.

Deputies arrested Johnnie Bee Samuel, 30, Monday on murder charges for killing Willie Jones Junior at Jones’ home on Southeast 95th Street on Tuesday, October 26.

After a lengthy car chase, deputies spotted Samuel driving an old Cadillac convertible, which he used to leave the scene of the shooting, on I-75.

The chase ended in Sumter County with a pit maneuver.

He has since been moved to the Marion County Jail.

