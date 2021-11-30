MCSO: Deputies arrest a man responsible for a fatal shooting in October

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man in October.

Deputies arrested Johnnie Bee Samuel, 30, Monday on murder charges for killing Willie Jones Junior at Jones’ home on Southeast 95th Street on Tuesday, October 26.

After a lengthy car chase, deputies spotted Samuel driving an old Cadillac convertible, which he used to leave the scene of the shooting, on I-75.

The chase ended in Sumter County with a pit maneuver.

He has since been moved to the Marion County Jail.

