Newberry Mayor Marlowe fighting county for fixes on CR 337

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - After over a decade of little action, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe is asking for answers as to why a road in his city has yet to be fully fixed.

In a Facebook post made on Nov. 24 Marlowe wrote:

In 2011, CR 337 was #5 on the BOCC’s list of roads to repave. Since then, two of the roads ahead of 337 have been repaved. In this article, the County’s Public Works Director claims 337 is #85.

However, I have asked how 337 got moved from #5 to #85 with no answer. I know specifically of two County Commissioners who have asked him how that happened, and he has still failed to answer them.

In the mean time, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on 337 just two days ago. Luckily, the cyclist was able to walk away from the accident, but there have been 16 fatalities on that road in the course of my life.

I have asked you to email the County before, but this time, I am asking you to email one question. If the Public Works Director won’t answer me, and he won’t answer his own Commissioners, perhaps, he will answer you. So, please email bocc@alachuacounty.us, and ask: “How did CR 337 get moved from #5 on the list of roads to repair to #85?”

Ramon Gavarrete, The Public Works Director for Alachua County, says improvements have been made in the recent years such as new signage and improved striping, but the road is not a high priority of the county at this moment.

“There is no issues as far as I’m concerned. The roadway is an old roadway, the average age of the asphalt in Alachua County is 30 to 40-years old. 337 is one of the older one’s its a narrow road,” said Gavarrete.

Marlowe believes that roads with potholes and cracks should not be prioritized over ones that people die on.

“I have in the course of my life known 16 fatalities that have happened on County Road 337, that is unacceptable. There comes a time where we put budgets aside and do what’s right and that time is now,” said Mayor Marlowe.

While County Road 337 may have moved up a few spots since other project have been completed this year, the list may be completely reconfigured when the public works department receives a larger budget in 2023.

