“Nothing to indicate that any misconduct occurred”: Sheriff Watson releases a statement following the investigation into the death of a newborn at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has released the conclusion of the investigation into the death of a newborn at the Alachua County Jail.

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. tasked the Office of Professional Standards to look into the arrest and incarceration of Erica Thompson, and the death of her baby born while in the Alachua County Jail.

Their report was released Tuesday afternoon, November 30.

Sheriff Watson shared the following statement:

“The death of Ms. Thompson’s baby is tragic and we are greatly saddened by her and her family’s loss; however, I must present you with the facts of the case. The results of the investigation determined there was nothing to indicate that any misconduct occurred. Additionally, there were no findings of law or policy violations on the part of Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees or the contracted medical provider. We remain committed to providing high-quality care, custody and control of all inmates housed within the Alachua County Jail and will continue to ensure that protocols and procedures are regularly reviewed so that we operate under the best practices possible. As Sheriff of Alachua County, my thoughts and prayers continue to remain with Ms. Thompson and her family.”

See below to read the full release:

