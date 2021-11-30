Ocala City Council holds special session to certify November 16 run-off election results
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Ocala is meeting to certify the November 16th run-off election results.
The special session starts at noon at the council chambers.
Incumbent Jay Musleh held on to his District 3 seat.
And newcomer Kristen Dreyer won the open District 4 seat.
The results will be declared by the City of Ocala Canvassing Board.
