Ocala police searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Just after 11 p.m., on November 29th, officers arrived at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments.

They say no one was injured.

We will keep you updated on the investigation online and on-screen.

TRENDING STORY: The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.