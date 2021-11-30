Officials are looking for an attempted break-in suspect in Bradford County
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information about an attempted break-in.
In a post on Facebook, the suspect is pictured attempting to break into a home on NE 21st Avenue.
If you recognize the man, officials ask you call Detective Crews at (904) 368-3992.
