Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people face charges for defrauding tens of thousands of dollars from a bank and flaunting the crime on video.

Quiana High, Monika Thagard, Kylashia Daniels, Dequarious Anderson and Shannon Montgomery were arrested on organized fraud charges, and G’Nashi Barnes is still wanted.

They are accused of working together to steal more than $22,000.

Ocala police say they each opened bank accounts, deposited counterfeit checks then withdrew the money before the bank realized the scam.

