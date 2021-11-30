Supporting non-profits on Giving Tuesday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Shopping holidays like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday encourage people to buy, but on Giving Tuesday, it’s about spending our time and money in a different way.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do good in their communities, it’s now grown into a national initiative.

It’s the Tuesday after Thanksgiving where people donate their time, money, and kindness.

According to the GivingTuesday’s website, around 34.8 million people participated in Giving Tuesday last year, a 29 percent increase from 2019.

One Ocala non-profit relies on this type of participation to provide for the homeless population they support.

Helping homeless men is the mission of Open Arms Village at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Ocala.

“It’s important that we don’t toss homeless people aside. It’s important that we embrace them and try to uplift them,” Open Arms Village Case Manager, Dennis Grundy said.

More than 150 people have graduated from the program over the past five years.

The program provides support and counseling to keep these men out of the legal system, and reduce hospital visits, so they can re-enter society changed men.

“We give them the opportunity to say okay, if you put in the work, to be sober, and to stay out of trouble and you want to work and do the right thing, this is what we have to offer. They’re basically just learning how to deal with life in a sober community,” Grundy added.

The Open Arms Village is a non-profit and relies on donations, business and grants. It costs roughly 45 dollars a day to host a resident.

“I learned to make better choices, and I learned to deal with people other people in a different way than I used to,” Resident Manager, James Horn said.

Horn first entered the village as someone in need and is now giving back to the place that gave him so much.

He told TV20 that without this program he would be back in prison, “Reality, probably back in prison,” he simply said.

Horn said his life has been forever changed thanks to someone else’s kindness.

And if you have an affinity for animals, there’s opportunities to support rescues as well.

One animal rescue in Marion County has big hopes this Giving Tuesday as they try to help as many pets and their people as possible get through the end of this unprecedented year.

“This was the busiest year for kittens that I’ve ever seen,” Derrough said.

Jeani Derrough is the President and Co-Founder of WAGS Animal Rescue.

Tuesday and throughout the season, she said donations will go towards helping them open an office space, in addition to pet supplies and vet visits.

You can also help by sponsoring a pet from one of their angel trees.

“This year we realized there’s so much of a need in the community that we decided that we were going to add in pets that were already owned but that their families were in need of some extra help. It’s a pet like Finn. He’ been very important to to them while they were struggling though a lot this year and they are very sad because he only has the very basics,” she said.

So whether it’s Finn, Teddy, or maybe Sonny, your kindness can make a difference for these pets.

