Union County cheerleaders fundraising for Pop Warner Nationals

Today was about giving back after a few days of shopping and plates full of food.

And the ninth annual “Giving Tuesday” comes right on time for cheerleaders in Union County who have earned their spot at nationals.

Both the Jr. Pee-Wee and Mighty Mites cheer teams of Union County qualified for the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships last weekend.

They finished first and second respectively, and have punched their ticket to perform in Orlando next week.

Cheerleaders of both squads say they are proud of the support from their community.

Melanie Elixson, a cheerleader on the Jr. Pee-Wee team, says the “whole town also supporting us has encouraged the girls a lot and its encouraged me a lot. I’m really thankful for everybody that’s supporting us.”

But the trip to nationals is a costly one, with a price of $5,000.

Members of the team and their parents say they’re working hard to raise the money over the next week.

Beth Elixson, mother of Melanie who is on the team, says the group of moms “posted about it on Facebook and a lot of people in our community have shared it. Union County is just known for coming together with a lot of things not just raising money, but just being there for each other. It’s a great county to live in.”

But they don’t mind help from elsewhere.

The teams are currently doing a raffle-fundraiser where participants can win tailgating essentials such as a cooler, grill, and Union County Tiger apparel.

They are also taking donations by way of Pay-Pal. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

The Cheer & Dance Championships begin December 6 and run through December 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

