“When in doubt, throw it out,”: Time is up to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s recommended to throw leftovers out after three to four days according to the Food and Drug Administration.

This especially applies to meat and anything with moisture. Sweet treats like cookies can last longer if properly stored, as the added sugar helps preserve it.

Keith Schneider, a professor at the University of Florida, said one of two things can happen if you continue to heat up old food.

“One, it’s going to spoil. Which, quite honestly, isn’t a bad thing. It gets you to throw out food before it can become harmful. The second thing that can happen is there might be potentially harmful microbes that are on the food that you cooked,” Schneider continued, “you might get food poisoning and get ill.”

Schneider explained there are ways to store food for longer periods of time, but you have to act quickly.

“A good rule is if you’re going to store your leftovers and you want to keep them much longer than three to four days is to vacuum seal or put them in a bag and freeze them. They’ll last anywhere from two to six months, so if you want to save some really delicious leftovers, freeze them promptly after you’ve cooked them,” Schneider said.

We’re passed the point of freezing or saving thanksgiving leftovers this year, unless it’s a dessert with enough sugar to preserve it longer.

Schneider said the mantra he tells people to live by is, ‘when in doubt, throw it out’.

